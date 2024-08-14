Aged services expo to be held in Forster



AS part of MidCoast Council’s Ageing Strategy, the Dementia Friendly Alliance is acknowledging Dementia Action Week from 16 to 22 September with an aged services expo to help support older residents and their families.

The MidCoast Aged Services Expo is on Thursday 19 September from 10am to 2pm at the Forster Civic Centre.



Everyone is invited to come along for information and speak to people from a range of services including home care providers, dementia information and support, carer support, aged care services, legal services, My Aged Care, mobility equipment, social and support groups, financial information and more.

“This is a great opportunity to find out about all the support services available for older people and their families all in the one place,” said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council’s Manager of Libraries Community and Cultural Services.

“Aged support services can help older people and their families live better lives and help them to plan for their changing needs in the future,” said Mr Mills.

The Manning Regional Art Gallery will be running free community art activities at the event throughout the day.

Free tea and coffee will be available.

Drop in at any time during the expo.

For more information, please contact Jane O’Dwyer on 7955 7679 or 0418 769 494.