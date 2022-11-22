Alesco students take over Raymond Terrace Library cafe

STUDENTS from Alesco College are serving up cafe fare at Raymond Terrace Library every Thursday, and building life and employment skills which will benefit them in the workplace.

Taking their learnings to the local Port Stephens Council run library each Thursday, the cafe comes alive, with students serving up not only coffee and lattes, but cakes and banana bread too!



Students have embraced the opportunity to build skills and work experience in hospitality, a sector which currently has high numbers of job vacancies across the region.

Careers in hospitality can also take these students anywhere in the world.

Port Stephens Councillor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “The students are learning a whole bunch of skills to give them the experience to enter the workforce when they’re ready.

“Well done to Jennifer from the College for putting this all together every week.

“If you’re out and about on a Thursday, be sure to pop in and order a drink and treat from these incredible students,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON