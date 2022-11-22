New Fernery For Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

THE Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, an oasis that celebrates the plants of our region, has recently opened The Kevin Stokes Fernery.

The gardens are maintained and looked after by a team of dedicated volunteers and there are often special events held in this beautiful space.



Robert Beautement of the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens told News Of The Area, “Kevin Stokes is our longest serving volunteer and has won numerous awards for his dedicated service.

“Kevin is a life member of the Gardens and Chair of our Living Collection Committee.

“He has been a Board member since the Gardens opened in 1985 including a period as Chairman.”

The team at the Gardens felt naming the fernery after Kevin was a fitting tribute to his service.

“The fernery was funded by our good friends at Port Waratah Coal Services and designed, engineered and constructed by the Gardens’ own Engineering and Building Team led by volunteers Geoff Taylor, Grahame Clarke and Bob Francis.”

Guests at the opening of the fernery included Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, Trudie Larnach, Manager of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at Port Waratah Coal Services, Professor Tim Roberts, Patron of the Botanic Gardens, Board members, volunteers, members and friends.

By Marian SAMPSON