All eyes on Coffs Harbour as 132 female golfers compete at Bonville



132 FEMALE golfers from 28 countries arrived on the Coffs Coast this week in preparation for the sixth Australian Women’s Classic at the idyllic Bonville Golf Resort.

The 54-hole tournament will run from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 April.



Founding the tournament back in 2018 was not only an opportunity to build a showcase event in the wake of the Australian Ladies Masters, but a chance to celebrate international women’s professional golf in regional Australia.

Now, five years and five champions later, the Australian Women’s Classic Bonville is a hallmark event on the Australian leg of the Ladies European Tour and a launch pad for the rising stars of women’s golf.

With a history featuring the likes of World Golf Hall of Famer Dame Laura Davies, Aussie favourites Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp and Stephanie Kyriacou as well as the enigmatic Christina Kim, the event and associated drawcards deliver an economic return to the region hard to measure.

“The enduring return of the event, year-on-year is building a legacy for our region,” Group Marketing Manager Christopher Winn told News Of The Area

“Each year, the broadcast and associated media clips for the Australian Women’s Classic Bonville generate incredible value for Coffs Harbour,” he said.

“We’re talking eyes from across the globe, focussed on the players enjoying all of the parts of the Coffs Coast, the beaches, the food, the people.”

Bonville Golf Resort General Manager Brad Daymond said the Coffs Coast has grown to become an “incredible event city” in recent years.

“This is the sixth year of this international tournament held here at Bonville and it’s adding significant visibility and demand for our region.”

The 2024 Australian Women’s Classic Bonville, presented by Pacific Bay Resort Studios, will once again showcase many of the best female golfers on the Ladies European Tour.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said that supporting events like the Australian Women’s Classic is essential to supporting the local visitor economy.

“The NSW State Government commitment to growing opportunity through major sporting events is unwavering,” he said.

“The Australian Women’s Classic Bonville has become a drawcard event for our region and one we can all be very proud of.”

Curated as a spectator event, visitors are encouraged to download a free ticket to attend Bonville Golf Resort and catch all the action live this weekend.

Visit www.auswomensclassic.com.au.

The Australian Women’s Classic was secured exclusively for Bonville by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Bonville Golf Course is ranked in twelfth place in the 2024 Ausgolf Top 100 Courses in Australia, and continues to reign as the guide’s ‘most beautiful mainland course’.

By Andrea FERRARI