All One Under the Sun launches new show to remedy racism

THE All One Under the Sun project in Coffs Harbour has teamed up with students from Orara High School to present ‘Stand Up, Stand By’, an original theatre show that explores the impact of racism on individuals and emphasises the role of bystander intervention in supporting victims of racism.

All One Under the Sun is led by STARTTS (NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors).



‘Stand Up, Stand By’ will incorporate poetry, hip-hop, film, and dance to weave together real-life scenarios, creating a thought-provoking and emotive experience for the audience.

The show is part of a larger on-going effort by All One Under the Sun to create a remedy to racism campaign using the arts to promote social inclusion, connection, belonging and empowerment of young people within our local community.

This free show will be performed at the Jetty Theatre in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March, with three daytime shows for schools, and an evening performance for the public at 7pm on 21 March.

The screening of a ten-minute documentary about young people’s experience of racism in Coffs Harbour will accompany the show, followed by a facilitated Q and A session to unpack the play’s themes and the importance of bystander intervention.

“We encourage community members to come along to ‘Stand Up Stand By’ and learn from these brave young performers as they share their passion for making our beautiful community of Coffs Harbour an inclusive and safe place for everyone,” Naomi Steinborner, Project Coordinator, All One Under the Sun told News Of The Area.

In addition to the shows in Coffs Harbour, the ‘Stand Up, Stand By’ theatre show will also travel to Parramatta in Sydney, where the students will be performing at the Riverside Theatre on Tuesday 28 March.

All One Under the Sun is funded by the NSW Government through Multicultural NSW, led by STARTTS with support from Blue Sky Community Services, Coffs Harbour City Council, Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council and headspace Coffs Harbour.

Book your free tickets online at www.jettytheatre.com/stand-up-stand-by/.

For more information, contact Project Coordinator Naomi Steinborner on 0427 037 558 or visit www.alloneunderthesun.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI