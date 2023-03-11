SWIFF unveils 140-plus sessions for 2023 film festival

THEATRES across the region are preparing for a massive influx of film lovers from April 20 to May 5, with the Coffs Coast’s premier film and screen celebration, the Screenwave International Film Festival, breaking its previous ticket presales record last week, ahead of the full SWIFF’23 festival line-up becoming publicly available at SWIFF.com.au on Saturday March 11.

SWIFF Directors Dave Horsley and Kate Howat have curated over 140 feature film screenings and special events, the most expansive program in the festival’s history, with Australian screen icon Jack Thompson returning as SWIFF’s Festival Patron.



Presented by Squealing Pig Wines, SWIFF’23’s Opening Night Gala will launch the festival on Thursday April 20, hosting the NSW Premiere of Rolf de Heer’s FIPRESCI Award-winning film The Survival of Kindness, a controversial story that won the international critics top accolade of Berlinale, with Rolf de Heer, cast, and crew travelling to the Coffs Coast to connect with SWIFF audiences.

SWIFF’s eighth festival program will present 80+ different features films from over 30 countries across the world – from award-winning dramas to biting satires and hilarious comedies, insightful documentaries, big wave surf movies, films with an ecological focus, weird and wonderful genre movies, a strong contingent of new Australian stories, plus films for the whole family.

Film screenings and events will be hosted at the CHEC Theatre, Jetty Memorial Theatre, and the Bellingen Memorial Hall from April 20 to May 5.

The final presale for SWIFF’23 finishes this Sunday night (March 12) at 11:59pm, with the full program available for bookings at SWIFF.com.au.

Starting from grassroots in 2015, the homegrown film and screen celebration has put the Coffs Coast on the Australian film festival circuit, with SWIFF now holding the title of the most highly attended film festival in regional Australia, attracting film lovers from all States and Territories, generating over a million dollars for hotels, cafes, and other local businesses.