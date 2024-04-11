All welcome at Port Harmony open rehearsal



LOCAL vocal ensemble Port Harmony is inviting all music lovers to an open rehearsal on Wednesday 24 April at the Uniting Church Hall in Salamander Bay.

They want to thank their regular audience for the amazing support as well as welcome anyone who is interested in performing high quality music.



Entry is by donation, which will go towards refreshments provided by the ensemble after the rehearsal.

There will also be a raffle for a hamper full of fun and useful items.

This will be an opportunity for the audience and ensemble to mingle in an informal atmosphere.

“The ensemble is expanding and keen to welcome new members, so if any singers are ready to move on from the bathroom or the car, they are welcome to attend and find out what goes on in a Port Harmony rehearsal,” said the ensemble’s Irene Heywood.

Port Harmony are very pleased to welcome back Alex Hall, their talented young pianist, who is already proving to be a valuable addition to the group.

The Open Rehearsal starts at 5.30pm on Wednesday 24 April in the Uniting Church Hall, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.

Refreshments will be served immediately after the rehearsal, around 6.30.

The singers will need an idea of attendance numbers, particularly for catering purposes, so please contact Joanna on 0404 035 634 to register.