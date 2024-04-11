Have your say on naming a channel of the Hunter River



THE Geographical Names Board (GNB) is seeking community feedback on a proposal to formalise the name Stockton Channel, for a part of the Hunter River that leads to Newcastle harbour.

The channel sits east of Walsh Point in the Hunter River, spanning northeast to southwest for approximately two kilometres.



The proposed name is already used colloquially and features on government authority maps and datasets, including those published by Port Authority NSW and Australian Hydrographic Office, however other maps may feature incorrect labels.

Formalising the name would ensure all maps have the correct name and that it is used consistently on maps and in databases.

GNB is seeking feedback from the community to verify that the name Stockton Channel is accurate.

Suggestions for alternative names are not being sought at this time.

“Boaties and seafarers have been calling it Stockton Channel for generations and this is a chance to make it official,” Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said.

“At the moment you can’t tap ‘Stockton Channel’ into your phone and get a map of where that is.

“Thousands of people cross the Stockton Bridge every day and this is a chance to formally name that stretch of the Hunter River leading out to the harbour.”

NSW Surveyor-General Narelle Underwood said, “The Geographical Names Board is committed to formalising established names that are in use by the local community.

“Ensuring consistent and accurate place names is essential for clear communication and avoiding confusion which can arise from alternative names being used for features.”

Details of the proposal and making submissions are on the Geographical Names Board’s website.

Alternatively, written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.

The closing date for submissions is 5 May 2024.