Allstars win Coffs Harbour Baseball Association championship

ALLSTARS by name, all stars by nature.

The Coffs Harbour Allstars are the kings of Coffs Harbour baseball after a convincing grand final victory.

With the Major League Baseball playoffs just getting started, the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association season came to a close with its grand final day at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park fields.

The Coffs Harbour Allstars won the A-grade championship with a 12-6 grand final victory against the Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers.

The Allstars got out to an early lead, with the Dodgers coming back to tie the game at 3-3 in the 5th inning.

A big inning from the Allstars was pivotal, as they took a 9-3 lead which proved to be insurmountable.

Allstars pitcher Chris Cook highlighted how his side were able to achieve the grand final victory.

“Our 2-0 start in the first inning set the tone, and it’s always good to make them chase us,” he said.

“Just our consistency in the field and we kept putting the balls in play.

“We kept swinging and kept the score ticking over.

“It was our consistency and that everyone can step up and contribute.”

The Woolgoolga Bluesox won the B-grade grand final beating the Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers.

The Coffs Harbour Allstars also won the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s club championship.

Derek Jordan was awarded the Association Person of The Year, while Finn McNicol was awarded the Steven Lee Memorial Association Junior of the Year.

By Aiden BURGESS