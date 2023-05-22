Ampcontrol announces acquisition of Androck

TOMAGO based Ampcontrol is one of Port Stephens’ biggest businesses and it is set to get even bigger.

Ampcontrol, Australia’s largest privately-owned electrical engineering company, has announced the acquisition of Hunter-based Androck Engineering and Mining Pty Limited (Androck).



Established in 2006, Androck began as an exclusively based repair-supplied company to support the Australasian underground mining industry.

Initially starting as a specialised component overhauling facility, it has grown into a substantial supply and manufacture operation, including the engineering and re-engineering of many problem issues in the underground mining sector.

Rod Henderson, Managing Director and CEO of Ampcontrol said, “There is a great opportunity for the industry when Ampcontrol and Androck combine their offerings.

“Androck’s extensive mechanical and machining expertise, capability, and manufacturing operations will enable Ampcontrol to further accelerate the development of our energy and electromotive solutions at scale to support industry decarbonisation,” Mr Henderson said.

The acquisition will continue Ampcontrol’s tradition of providing solutions across the globe while delivering local employment opportunities.

Androck has five workshops located in Rutherford, NSW, and has capabilities in machining, fabrication, hydraulics, and electrical repairs.

They conduct equipment services and overhauls, including continuous miners, shuttle cars, and multi-bolters.

“Keeping manufacturing jobs within Australia has always been important to me.

“With a workforce of 65 people, I’m excited to see how the Androck product offerings and skilled people can support Ampcontrol, its customers and the wider industry to help make net zero a reality,” said Darren Rockley, Androck Managing Director and owner.

“Knowing Androck will be going to the ‘good home’ of Ampcontrol leaves me confident there will be a smooth transition of our business operations for our customers and will see our manufacturing remain onshore.”

Mr Rockley will remain in the business following the acquisition transaction to support the integration of Androck into the Ampcontrol business and focus on strategic growth opportunities.

Ampcontrol and Androck signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, with the acquisition transaction expected to be completed on 31 May 2023.

There will be no immediate changes to current trading, workforce, operations, branding, or customer contracts and orders during the acquisition period.

The existing product and service offerings from Androck will remain unchanged.

By Marian SAMPSON