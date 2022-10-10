Ampcontrol sign on as Newcastle Jets Major Sponsor

TOMAGO based Ampcontrol has signed on to support the Newcastle Jets as a Major Sponsor for the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season, signalling the second year of partnership between the two Hunter-based organisations.

As Australia’s largest privately-owned electrical engineering company, Ampcontrol and the Newcastle Jets are both looking to the future for expansion and accomplishment.

The Ampcontrol logo will be proudly displayed on the front of the Newcastle Jets A-League Men’s Away and Alternate playing jersey.

This season the Jets will be donning a predominantly white away kit with gold stripes down the centre of the jersey, while the third kit is royal blue accented by red and gold.

Rod Henderson, Ampcontrol Managing Director and CEO, is excited for the second year of partnership between Ampcontrol and the Newcastle Jets.

“Sport is incredibly important for our people and community.

“As Ampcontrol continues to strive for innovation, expanding into new industries, the opportunity to be a major sponsor for a second consecutive year speaks to the possibilities on the horizon for our business,” said Mr Henderson.

Shane Mattiske, Newcastle Jets Executive Chairman, said he welcomes having Ampcontrol on board as a Major Partner of the men’s A-League team away jersey for a second season.

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season kicked off last weekend with the Newcastle Jets match with the Central Coast Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday 8 October postponed due to wet weather.

“We’re amped to be alongside this great club, supporting the growth and success of the Newcastle Jets and the A-League,” said Mr Henderson.

By Marian SAMPSON