Annual Karuah Motor Yacht Club fishing competition to be held in April

FISHING will be the order of the day, indeed, the entire weekend, when the Karuah Motor Yacht Club (KMYC) hosts its annual Fishing Competition this 28-30 April.

Affected by COVID, as have been so many local events these last few years, the KMYC Fishing Competition is back with a bang, with three separately recognised categories – Offshore, Estuary, and Beach – and Junior categories as well.

Starting at 9am on Friday, 28 April, with official Weigh-In at 2pm on Sunday, 30 April, the competition is open to all members of the club, with a $20 entry fee for non-members, aiming to see the best and biggest legal catches of fish worth eating, so the rules are simple: ‘weight only’ and ‘no reef rubbish’.

Jim Timony, Commodore of the KMYC, said, “We expect at least 30 entrants this year, and the new Beach category is in by popular demand.

“People can fish across the weekend, out among the islands, around the bay, or anywhere in the Karuah River system,” Commodore Timony added.

The Club, which began in the wake of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Torch Relay as it passed through Karuah, initially had just one solitary member, and now boasts 160 financial members, supporting the local Karuah Roos football team, running benefits and social nights for large local crowds, and offering meals on Fridays from 5pm.

“Previous Fishing Competitions have seen some amazing catches of the various local fish, including marlon and flathead, as well as an impressive 31kg snapper last time,” Commodore Timony told NOTA.

Entertainment on Sunday 30 April will include an appearance by Aaron Hood, and a sausage sizzle at the KMYC Clubhouse on Tarean Road, as catches are officially weighed and places are awarded at the end of the weekend.

Entrants must pre-register for the event, and further and more detailed information can be found on the KMYC Facebook page, or by calling 0415-419-741.

By Thomas O’KEEFE