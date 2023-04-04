Bitou Busters launch new battle in weed war

THE TEA Gardens and Hawks Nest Bitou Busters met under rainy skies to launch a new season of battling invasive weeds in the lower Myall area.

Seventeen of the bush care group gathered at the Winda Woppa Reserve for a barbecue to mark the opening of their autumn/winter weeding season after the summer break.



Joint Coordinator Trish Blair said they looked forward to encouraging their enthusiastic group to meet one Saturday morning each month until the end of October.

She said that areas of natural bush habitat in Hawks Nest and Winda Woppa were suffering from long-term invasion by a number of weed species that compete for space, light and nutrients in a sometimes-harsh environment.

One of them, bitou bush, was originally brought in from South Africa to stabilise sand dunes but had taken over from native species.

“We’ll be trialling an extra session mid-month – on a day to be finalised – in order to make greater headway each year,” she said.

“New members who can attend when it suits are always welcome.”

Dates and contact information are available on the Bitou Buster page of the Myall Koala and Environment Group website at www.myallkoala.org/bitou-busters