Another successful year for Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

THE Hawks Nest Ladies Golf once again celebrated a successful year at their presentation luncheon and annual meeting held at the golf club this week with over 70 ladies in attendance.

Congratulations go to the Ladies Club Champion and Division 1 scratch winner for 2022 – Mandy Dickson.

Mandy certainly had a very successful year, also winning the Division 1 Shortcourse Championship; the Veteran Women’s Golf Association Country Cup ‘Best Score for NSW’; winner of the Captains Trophy for best scratch score over the season; and was runner-up with Carolyn Affleck in the scratch event of the Foursomes Championship for the best 54 hole nett score over the championship rounds.

Sue Kovacs was the worthy nett winner of the Division 1 Championship.

Championship Division 2 scratch winner was Judy Benson, with Helena Wilton the worthy nett winner.

Division 3 Championship scratch winner was Susan Fordy and Diana Smith the nett winner.

Congratulations go to all trophy and medal winners for their sensational results and supporting ladies golf through what proved to be quite a difficult season.

Unfortunately there were many cancellations of events due to the huge deluges of rain throughout the year, causing many disruptions and course closures.

The Hawks Nest golfing committee and ladies sincerely thank all of the most generous donors of trophies for their annual presentation day.

At the preceding Annual Meeting a new committee was elected to take over the reins for 2023.

We hope that it will be a successful and enjoyable year ahead for ladies golf.

The newly elected Ladies President for 2023 is Maxine Mitchell, vice president Ann-Marie French; club captain Jo Buttrey; vice captain Dale McClure; secretary unfilled; treasurer Dawn Wiggins, along with committee members Elsa Jones and Deb Matheson.

Hawks Nest Ladies Champions for 2022

Club Champion: Mandy Dickson

Runner-up: Carolyn Affleck

Division 1 nett: Sue Kovacs

Runner-up: June Biddle

Division 2 scratch: Judy Benson

Runner-up: Fran Henderson

Division 2 nett: Helena Wilton

Runner-up: Elsa Jones

Division 3 scratch: Susan Fordy

Runner-up: Janet Moore

Division 3 nett: Diana Smith

Runner-up: Sharon Barwick

Shortcourse Champion: Mandy Dickson

Runner-up: Carolyn Affleck

Shortcourse Div1 nett: Maxine Mitchell

Runner-up: Sue Kovacs

Shortcourse Div2: Dawn Wiggins

Runner-up: Helena Wilton

Shortcourse Div2 nett: Deborah Gardner

Runner-up: Angela Clipperton

Singles Matchplay: Denise Sainty

Runner-up: Annette Benton

Foursomes scratch: Denise Sainty and Annette Benton

Foursomes nett: Di Davis and Jeanette Patfield