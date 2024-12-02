Another successful year for Run/Swim Port Stephens

ATHLETES converged on Port Stephens over the weekend for two unique endurance challenges.

Nelson Bay was host to “The Run Port Stephens” on Sunday, while Shoal Bay staged its partner event “The Swim Port Stephens”.

The official first day of summer began warm but overcast as organisers Elite Energy Events kicked off early with the 42.2km marathon.

An hour later, a host of international and local runners set off on the 21.1km half marathon, followed by the 10km, 5km and 2km fun runs.

As the morning’s outside air temperature climbed towards a sticky 30 degrees, swim events were simultaneously taking place in perfect calm water conditions at Shoal Bay, where 5km, 2.5km, 1km and 500m events were on offer.

Local surf life saving club members helped keep the swimmers safe in the water, while the runners were similarly looked after by an army of volunteers.

They helped with marshalling and provided water and aid at stations along the route.

At both the swim and running hubs, tents provided post race massages and much needed sustenance for the exhausted but elated athletes.

Results were still being collated at the submission of this report, but can be found by searching The Swim / The Run Port Stephens 2024 (past events) at results.raceroster.com.

By Simon EKINS

