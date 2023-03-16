Anti-racism campaigner arrives on Coffs Coast

ANTI-RACISM campaigner and long-distance walker Peter Elzer from Coffs Harbour reaches Urunga on Friday 17 March, after almost three months on the road.

Having left Melbourne on December 23 last year, his ultimate goal is North Queensland, with every step powered by his passion to put an end to racism.



If you see a man making his way along the roadside, wearing a bright yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the words Stamp Out Racism, that’s him; give him a toot and a wave.

Having spent the night at Nambucca, Peter will be arriving in Urunga for a 9am meet-up with his daughter, Mieke, who will be travelling down from Casuarina.

They’ve chosen The Honey Place on the outskirts of town to have a hug and a chat, joined by friends from Bellingen and locals who will all be wearing their yellow Stamp Out Racism T-shirts.

Everyone is welcome to join the group, which will then walk into Urunga town where he will spend the rest of the day, and overnight.

Heading north, Peter will make it to Sawtell on Sunday where he plans a day off on Monday, and maybe a dip in the sea.

“And a feed,” Peter told News Of The Area, “It’s been tricky arriving in villages where no cafes are open which means I’m eating chips and a beer…not very sustaining.”

The well-earned rest ends on Tuesday when Peter will don his boots and walk the link road past Coffs Racecourse and turn left up Bucca Road, through Nana Glen and Glenreagh…with Seventeen Seventy his final destination.

His purpose is to bring awareness to racism and ignite a trickle-down effect that runs through the generations and communities and turns around to inclusiveness.

A gentle man, Peter doesn’t push his intolerance of racism; he wears his bold yellow Stamp Out Racism campaign T-shirt and people come to him for the conversation as he walks through their town.

With a passion for NRL, Peter says sport has an important role in promoting ideas of participation for all.

“When sport promotes equality, it filters out into the community,” Peter told News Of The Area.

“I was uncertain of how I would be received as I walked through Taree where South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell lives nearby.”

The NRL player was recently the target of racial abuse by a fan at the Penrith Panthers game on Thursday 9 March match.

“I felt a strong connection with the people in Taree; they were very welcoming and expressed an uncompromising view that this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

People can show their support for Peter and interact with him and his campaign by joining the Facebook group Stamp_Out_Racism_2022.

By Andrea FERRARI