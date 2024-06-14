Antiques and collectables galore at the Coffs Harbour Showground



THE VIP opening night for the Coffs Antique and Collectors Fair will be held on Friday 28 June from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Exhibition Hall at Coffs Harbour Showground.

“This is a night for the real enthusiasts to get in early for a sneak peak and chance to find that special item from over 50 traders, many of whom have travelled a great distance to be part of this Antique and Collectors Fair weekend,” said Fair Secretary Ingrid Gardener.



“You can enjoy a glass of wine, canapes and a chance to chat one on one with the traders and exhibitors.”

A $20 entry fee includes drinks, food and a chance to win one of the Lucky Door prizes.

Buyers will also have an opportunity to win a $50 prize voucher drawn every half hour.

The Fair continues on Saturday 29 June from 8.30am to 4.00pm and on Sunday 30 June from 8.30am to 2:00pm.

The entry fee for these days will be $10 (under 15 free) and includes a chance to win a $100 voucher from Bunnings.

“Coffs Harbour’s first taxi, the Hardacre Star, will make a unique visit on Saturday morning to join the spectacular array of vintage cars and vintage working farm machinery.

“Inside, as well as antique and collector traders, there will be a magnificent display of private collections where you can vote for your favourite display.

“Kids young and old will enjoy seeing Thomas the Tank in action.

“Delicious home cooked refreshments will be served in the eatery and if you would like to spoil yourself and someone special, magnificent high teas will be available for just $25 per person.

“As well as antique traders visiting, there will be many collectable and vintage stalls selling stamps, coins, records, comics, pottery, trains, cars, vintage clothing, superb china and glass and much, much more.”

All enquiries should be directed to Fair Secretary Ingrid Gardiner on 0409 860 637.