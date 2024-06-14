Protesters make voices heard at Forestry Corp office



THE Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) acknowledged World Environment Day on Wednesday June 5 with approximately 60 people rallying outside Forestry Corporation of NSW’s (FCNSW) Coffs Harbour office.

Catherine Jones, the BEC secretary and organiser of countless actions outside FCNSW offices, said, “The best way to mitigate climate change is to end deforestation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We have been advocating for the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) for well over a decade.”

Ms Jones said there is a plethora of threatened and vulnerable and endangered species of fauna and flora within the footprint of the promised GKNP.

“The time to stop propping up the Forestry Corporation with millions of dollars from the public purse must end now.

“It is not good enough – we need the Great Koala National Park now.”

Ms Jones claims the majority of the people of NSW want an end to native forest logging, noting that in March almost 1000 concerned citizens from the region marched through the streets of Bellingen to call for an end to native forest logging Australia wide.

“Premier Chris Minns has broken his election promise of bringing koalas back from the brink of extinction and creating the Great Koala National Park,” BEC President Cath Eaglesham said.

“But, instead, there are currently six active logging coups within the footprint of the proposed and promised Great Koala National Park.”

FCNSW was invited to comment but did not respond in time for publication.

By Andrew VIVIAN

