Coffs Coast clubs granted new defibrillators



THREE local sports clubs have been successful in the NSW Government’s Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.

Minister for Sport Steve Kamper announced that 194 organisations have shared in $500,000 with each organisation receiving up to $3,000 towards the purchase, installation, and training in a new automated external defibrillator (AED).



Amongst them are the Urunga Bellinger Valley Little Athletics Club, Woolgoolga Tennis Club and Coffs Harbour Kart Club.

Nathan White, President of Urunga Bellinger Little Athletics, told News Of The Area the club is “very grateful” for the grant funding.

“The defibrillator can be used on our little athletes and also the volunteers and parents as it has the child and adult setting.

“It comes in a hard carry case and will be kept at the finish line table at our club meets.”

Ordinarily it will be stored at the club’s canteen.

Woolgoolga Tennis Club Secretary Lisa Mobbs told NOTA, “The Woolgoolga Tennis Club is surrounded by beautiful bushland near the new Wilgugla Sports Complex and has six courts available for hire with coaching available from Baylis Tennis Academy.

“There are several social groups who play during the week, over the weekend, and also a Thursday night mixed doubles competition which has eleven divisions.

“The age group varies from eight years to 90, and all would benefit with the AED onsite.”

Coffs Harbour Kart Club’s application for the AED noted that the motorsport facility is used for national and state kart racing, attracting up to 1000-plus competitors, mechanics, family, officials and spectators per event.

Karting pressures the body due to adrenaline, excessive heat and G-forces, which increases risk of heart attack.

By Andrea FERRARI

