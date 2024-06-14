Pink Ladies gift recliners to Coffs Harbour hospital



COFFS Harbour Health Campus patients are now experiencing a little luxury thanks to the hard work and generosity of the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies.

The Pink Ladies have donated four recliners valued at $33,915 to the hospital’s Transit and Infusion Centre.



This donation brings the total value of gifted medical equipment from the Pink Ladies to local health services to an impressive $310,330 this year, through funds raised at the café and gift shop.

Their dedication and support have significantly improved the hospital experience for thousands of patients.

Jessica Wilde, Nurse Unit Manager of the Transit and Infusion Centre, said she was grateful for the support.

“I hoped to replace one of our old chairs, but the Pink Ladies replaced all four.

“It was such a lovely surprise and a generous show of support,” said Jessica.

“Our patients, who sometimes receive infusion therapy for several hours at a time, love the recliners because they are so comfy.

“The staff appreciate them as well, as they are easy to sterilise and maintain.

“The latest contributions from the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies are a testament to their commitment to enhancing patient care and comfort.

“Their astounding support not only touches our hearts but also makes a tangible difference in the lives of our patients,” she said.

Pink Ladies President Helen Mears said the donation was only possible due to the hard work of volunteers.

“We all work hard and get a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction from being able to provide this much-needed equipment for the hospital and hope to continue for many years to come,” said Helen.

Paying tribute to the community that buys its cuppas and cakes from the Pink Ladies café and gift shop at Coffs Harbour’s hospital, Helen praised residents for their ongoing support.

“Our community always supports our work by buying refreshments at the cafe and seeking something special from our gift shop,” Helen told News Of The Area.

“We make a great team supporting our hospital.”

Men and women wanting to join the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies are encouraged to contact Linda Friend at pinkladiescoffsharbour@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI

