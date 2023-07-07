‘Anyone for Tennis?’ Interest sparked at Stuarts Point

MONDAY afternoons at the Stuarts Point tennis courts have become a meeting place for what’s become colloquially known as ‘Geriatric Tennis’, though age restrictions do not apply.

In January 2023, Kevin Anderson, the then minister for Lands and Water, Hospitality and Racing, visited the location to announce the provision of more than $163,000 to upgrade the Stuarts Point Tennis Club, including the building of a new club house, news well received by the community.



Kempsey Shire Council, as recipient of the promised funding, is in the process of seeking independent quotes for the completion of the works, though was not available to comment about an expected start or completion date.

One participant, Rhonda Miller, who is recovering from recent health problems, said, “I’m so happy to be back at tennis, limbering up”.

An enthusiastic younger player, Justin Groundwater, reckoned he’d rather play sport than watch it on television.

Though there is currently no functioning ‘tennis club’, primarily because of a lack of facilities and lighting, the courts are still able to be booked by locals and visitors, via the Community Hall Committee and keys and equipment accessed from the adjacent Friendly Grocer Shop during their trading hours, 7.30am until 6.30pm daily and 8am-5pm on Sundays.

‘Geriatric Tennis’ is loosely scheduled for 3.30pm each Monday, playing on the two available courts (until loss of daylight), and recent participants also tossed around the idea of introducing ‘Pickleball’ once the upgrades are complete, something that may spark the reactivation of a tennis ‘club’.

By Jen HETHERINGTON