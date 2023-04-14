Anzac Day commemorations around the Valley

ANZAC Day is a significant day for all Australians and New Zealanders as it marks the anniversary of the landing of troops at Gallipoli in 1915 during the First World War.

This year, on 25 April 2023, the Nambucca Valley towns of Bowraville, Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Taylors Arm and Stuarts Point will commemorate the day with a series of services and marches.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Bowraville will hold an ANZAC dawn service at 5.30 am at the Cenotaph, followed by the main march at 10.00 am from the Ex-Services Club.

The ANZAC Day service will take place at 10.10 am at the Cenotaph.

Later on, a luncheon will be held at 12.30 pm at Bowraville Ex-Services Club.

Nambucca Heads will start the day with an ANZAC dawn service at 5.30 am at the Cenotaph, followed by the main march at 8.30 am from the Ex-Services Club.

The ANZAC Day service will take place at 9.15 am at the Cenotaph.

Macksville will hold a Kapyong Sunset Service at 5.30 pm on 24 April at the War Memorial, followed by an ANZAC Day dawn service at 5.30 am at the War Memorial on 25 April.

The Macksville ANZAC Day march will take place at 10.50 am, followed by the ANZAC Day service at 11.00 am at the War Memorial.

There will also be an ANZAC Day cemetery service at 8.30 am at the Macksville Cemetery.

Taylors Arms will start the day with an ANZAC dawn service at 5.40 am at the Cenotaph, followed by the main march at 1.00 pm from the Pub with no Beer.

The ANZAC Day service will take place at 1.20 pm at the Cenotaph.

Stuarts Point will also hold a march at 10:40 from the Bowling Club will take place, followed by the ANZAC Day service at 11:00 am at the Memorial.

Lunch will be at the Stuart Point Bowling Club at 12:00 noon.

ANZAC Day is an important day for Australians to remember and honour those who have served and continue to serve our country.

It is an opportunity for the community to come together to reflect on the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women and our communities in times of conflict.

By Mick BIRTLES