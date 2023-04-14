The countdown is on to the Macksville Show

THE countdown is on for the Nambucca Valley’s most anticipated cultural event, the Macksville Show.

The Macksville Show is renowned for its agricultural displays and competitions showcasing the very best of the region’s livestock, produce, and arts and crafts.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Visitors can expect to see some of the state’s top cattle, horses, poultry, and produce as well as great value food and drink stalls.

President of the Nambucca River District Agricultural Association, Mr Michael Ettelson, told News Of The Area, “It is important to note that most of the ring events such as cattle judging and traditional agricultural and pavilion events will take place on Friday 21 April with the entertainment activities such as sideshow alley and shows in the main area happening on Saturday 22 April.”

Side Show Alley is always a hit with thrill-seekers, featuring classic carnival rides and games that are sure to get the adrenaline pumping.

This year the Macksville Show team has pulled out all stops with a fantastic lineup of entertainment in the centre ring on Saturday 22 April featuring the Aussie FMX Motorcycle Show, with some of the world’s best riders performing gravity-defying stunts that will leave audiences breathless.

“We also have some great sponsors getting behind the show this year such as NV Property Sales, LJ Hooker, Inspiration Reality, GJ Kennedy and Co Pty Ltd plus many other businesses and private sponsors,” Michael added.

“We still have plenty of vacancies for volunteers to help us run the show so if anyone would like to help us out please email macksvilleshow@outlook.com.”

Although you can purchase tickets for the show at the gate, following on from the success of on-line ticket sales last year, it is recommended to access them from www.macksvilleshow.com.au where you will also find entry forms for all competitions and exhibitions.

By Mick BIRTLES