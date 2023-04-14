Bellingen Show makes call out for volunteers

“COME and lend us a hand” is the call from the organisers of the ever-popular and historic Bellingen Show, which takes place in the town’s Showground on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Show,” said Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Susan Lumsdaine, bringing to our attention the fact that the Bello Show dates sit nicely next to National Volunteers Week this year (15-21 May).



“There’s a delightful sense of serendipity in being able to celebrate our volunteers at the very time they are helping bring the Bello Show to life,” she said.

Responsible for organising the team of volunteers, the Bellinger River Agricultural Show Committee can offer a wide range of roles.

“The Bellingen Show provides something for everyone, for residents and visitors, exhibitors and competitors; it is a special opportunity to be part of a truly community-based event,” she said.

“However, it is only with the support of our volunteers that the Show runs year after year.

“Our volunteer community gives their time generously to keep the wheels of the Bellingen Show turning.

“From setting up and packing down displays, working the gates, setting up horse and cattle events, to helping with the woodchop, staffing the information booth and fun run; behind all these activities you’ll find a volunteer with a warm smile and a friendly word.”

In the lead up to the Bellingen Show, the Bellinger River Agricultural Show Committee holds their own Volunteers Day.

Volunteer Coordinator Lydia Bezeruk explained why.

“Volunteering brings people together and it builds communities,” Lydia said.

“Our Volunteers Day is a chance for volunteers and the show committee to come together over lunch to hear what’s in store for the 2023 Show.

“We’re always delighted to have new volunteers come on board, it’s an excellent way to meet people and get involved in everything from planning the event, to setting up the stalls, marshalling the mongrel dogs or scanning tickets at the gate.

“There’s such wonderful enthusiasm from our volunteers which brings the show to life.

“It’s contagious,” said Lydia.

If you have a few hours to spare and would like to help out, contact Bellingen Show Volunteer Manager Lydia Bezeruk on volunteers@bellingenshow.com.au.

Bellingen Show Volunteers Day is taking place on Sunday 23 April from 11.30am at the Bellingen Showgrounds.

Grab a copy of the Bellingen Show schedules and entry forms from local business or download from the Bellingen Show website at www.bellingenshow.com.au.

Stay in the loop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheBellingenShow and keep an eye out for this year’s printed Show Program, due for release on 23 April.

By Andrea FERRARI