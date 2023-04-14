The Bullfrogs bring the Delta Blues to Tewinga live and free

NAMBUCCA Valley Radio 105.9fm will continue its iconic Studio 3 Live Broadcasts this month with a very special act appearing at the station’s Tewinga Studios when the Bullfrogs come to town and perform live and free.

The Bullfrogs are Slim Pickens and Stewart Peters, two of the state’s hardest working and most versatile musicians.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Slim Pickens made a name for himself, while living in the Northern Rivers, as a musician who specialised in playing Americana music from the early 20th century onwards.

He has played Byron Bluesfest several times along with Blues on Broadbeach, The Gympie Muster and many other festivals in Australia and in Europe.

Slim is in the process of putting the finishing touches to his ninth studio album.

Eighteen months ago he moved to the Coffs Coast and joined forces with multi-instrumentalist Stewart Peters, whom he met years before in Noosa where they played a house concert together with Stewart’s amazingly talented wife Snez.

The Bullfrogs were born and they clicked immediately with Stewart on double bass and singing sweet harmonies.

Popular Studio 3 host Ceri Wrobel has returned from travelling and is ready to resume hosting duties at the popular monthly live music event.

“If you like Delta Blues, Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, John Prine and Leadbelly then you will just love the Bullfrogs,” Ceri told News Of The Area.

The music will begin at 6:00 pm on Friday 21 April and conclude at 8:00 pm.

You can be part of the live audience, and bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9fm and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au

By Mick BIRTLES