THE Easter Sunday Markets at Stuarts Point Foreshore proved to be a great success as a crisp, yet sun filled morning welcoming the couple of dozen or so stall holders who worked like busy ants setting up from about 7am.

By early mid-morning the lush grounds of the foreshore were bustling with visitors and locals enjoying the variety of play equipment on the perimeter of the markets.



However the Easter Egg Hunt, held at 11am with announcements and instructions delivered from the performance stage, was by far the most popular event of the day drawing an excited crowd of kids and carers.

For the adults, a variety of goods from textile products, kitchen and garden wares to hats and casual clothing were up for grabs at reasonable prices.

The market organisers were relieved with the onset of clement weather conditions on the day.

“Fantastic day at the Stuarts Point Holiday Markets today, beautiful weather, awesome tunes, fabulous crowd and wonderful stalls, we hope you all enjoyed the day and hope to see you again sometime soon,” a market spokesperson said.

Along with artisan coffee providers and several popular hot food stalls, local village businesses also reported plenty of brisk trade throughout the morning, as evidenced by the lack of parking spots along Marine Parade, Ocean Drive and the dedicated foreshore parking areas.

By Jen HETHERINGTON