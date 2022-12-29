Appeal for information following communications tower fire at Korora

INVESTIGATORS are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a communications tower fire at Korora earlier this month.

Just after midnight, on Wednesday 14 December 2022, emergency services were called to a communications tower at Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora, following reports of a fire.



On arrival, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District found the communication room broken into and computer equipment damaged by fire.

Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious and are calling on anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the night of Tuesday 13 December 2022, or early morning of Wednesday 14 December 2022, to come forward.

As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or any further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.