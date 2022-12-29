Focus on green spaces in revised Jetty Foreshores plan

A REFINED draft masterplan for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Redevelopment, which takes in the latest community feedback, has been released.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was joined by The Observatory Apartments manager Lydia Crossingham and Project Steering Advisory Committee member Cath Fowler at the Jetty Foreshores on Wednesday 21 December to share their thoughts on the revised plan.



“We’re moving forward with a 20-year vision to create a vibrant foreshore precinct, boosting tourism and ensuring Coffs Harbour remains a must-see North Coast destination for locals and visitors to enjoy,” Gurmesh Singh said.

“Following consultation, of the total site area, 39 percent is enhanced existing vegetation, 35 percent is dedicated to open space and public domain, 20 percent is for parking and roads, and 6 percent is being developed.

“Open space is a key focus of the refined draft plan, which will increase the Foreshore Parklands with more than fifteen percent of additional green open space – equivalent to 2.5 football fields – including multipurpose courts for community use.

“A greater proportion of the currently fenced off rail lands are also proposed to be dedicated to public open space, and a portion of Jordan Esplanade will be realigned to allow for a new landscaped amphitheatre, providing space for community use, events and displays.”

Lydia Crossingham spoke from the position of tourism operator, telling NOTA, “Our occupancy rates currently sit well above the industry average which suggests there is a need for additional accommodation to service the high demand of visitors to our region.

“Combine this with an enticing dining and attraction proposal and we have a real opportunity to boost the region’s economy while creating a precinct that locals can benefit from all year round.”

Lydia commented on the redesign taking in the feedback on increased open green spaces, playgrounds and family friendly areas, “which is also a big driver for visitors to the region”, she said.

The Jetty Foreshore Redevelopment has been guided by the Project Advisory Steering Committee (PSAC) which was set up in October 2020.

A community member of PSCA, Cath Fowler told NOTA, “While not a decision-making authority, PSAC has played an instrumental role in ensuring the community consultation process was robust and far reaching,” she said.

“With the wider Coffs Harbour area represented by community members and stakeholders, this approach resulted in the highest engagement our city has seen for a project’s community consultation.

“As someone with considerable experience in this space in my professional career, I feel confident that a wide demographic of people shared their views, so there is a high degree of confidence in what the community has said they’d like to see in the plan.

“The recently released refined master plan reflects the wider community view, not niche or loud voices.

“As a community representative on PSAC, I’ve spoken to hundreds of people in the past two years about this plan and stand by that statement unequivocally.

“The height concerns that some in the community had expressed around built form, has been limited to a reasonable four storeys including affordable, diverse and key worker residential development.

“And it’s great to see an increase in the open and community spaces; the amphitheatre and realignment of Jordan Esplanade is a great improvement in incorporating feedback from the draft plan.”

Cath believes the refined masterplan shows a great way forward in making the Jetty Foreshores an activated and safe space seven days a week, both night and day, not just for a few hours on market day.

“While strong voices will still exist, the majority of the community will see this refined plan for what it is; a collaborative approach to move from 30 years of chatter to now having something our community can be proud to take forward into the future.”

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos told News Of The Area, “Whilst the new plan is an improvement of what was previously proposed, we still have and no practical parking solutions, buildings that will dominate because of their height on the fringe of parklands, unwanted permanent residential accommodation and the missed opportunities for greater meaningful and broader community spaces.

“I’m looking forward to continued and valued Council contribution as we move from the revised plan to the final plan being adopted.”

According to Councillor Rodger Pryce, “This plan embraces recommendations of the 3,600 respondents to the extensive survey conducted by Property NSW, on behalf of the owners of the land, that being the people of NSW.

“Despite objections from some specific interest groups, in my opinion, it is time that we now accept what is proven to be the wishes of our overall community,” Rodger told NOTA.

“Contained within the release by the State Government is an outline of the approval process, which highlights the fact that our Council is not involved in this in any way.

“It is my intention to lodge a Notice of Motion calling for Council to return the balance of the $20,000 of ratepayers’ money which was to promote the views of those Councillors who voted in favour of the Mayor’s resolution, which rejected the recommendations contained in the report put forward by Council staff.”

The current plan identifies 1.5 percent of the Jetty precinct to be set aside for the establishment of residentially zoned property, this being behind the open space planned, adjacent to the railway line.

“In my experience, the income from the sale of property as suggested by the revised plan, would be something in the order of around $10 million, this would leave the balance of the costs as identified by the plan being footed by the population of NSW, something in excess of $20 million, again in my opinion.

“Infrastructure upgrades to power, water and sewer would account for something in the order of $10 million.

“These issues need to be taken into consideration, especially as we are entering into a climate of increased interest rates and inflation, together with our LGA endeavouring to cut close to $100 million from our Capital Expenses Budget,” said Rodger.

“In my opinion much of the opposition to what is being proposed is voiced by those in positions where future income opportunities are not necessarily a major priority.

“The demographic analysis of the survey points to a younger cohort being more in favour of change, as compared to the older demographic.”

The next steps are to undertake further technical studies to develop a final masterplan before lodging the rezoning proposal with the Department of Planning and Environment.

For more information about the refinements to the draft masterplan please visit www.coffsjettyrevitalisation.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI