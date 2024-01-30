Applications open for Women in Construction Industry Innovation Program



GRANT funding applications for the second round of Women in Construction Industry Innovation Program are now open.

Construction continues to be one of the most male-dominated industries in Australia, with twelve percent representation of women across the sector and only two percent in trade roles.



The Industry Innovation Program supports a range of industry-led initiatives across the state to increase the number of women working in construction, improve workplace culture, create inclusive and safe work environments, and to empower women in leadership roles.

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the demand for construction workers continues to be high across the state.

“As we continue to deliver infrastructure projects it is paramount we increase the proportion of women in construction to improve industry diversity and productivity,” Mr Whan said.

“Increasing the participation of women in construction is not about meeting quotas; it is about cultivating a skilled, versatile and experienced workforce.

“Empowering more women to choose a career in construction will lead to greater innovation, diversity, and progress, ultimately building a stronger and more inclusive future for the industry.”

An example of an initiative funded in Year 1 of the funding comes from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, who lead the ‘Sustainability: a credible construction career path’ program.

This program aims to attract women to the industry and empower inclusive work practices through the development of a skills framework, creation of educational resources for organisations and the delivery of a mentoring program for NSW construction businesses.

Infrastructure Sustainability Council Chief Executive Officer Ainsley Simpson said, “The NSW Government’s commitment of more than $20 million to increase the number of women working in construction shows the important steps the industry is taking towards a more gender-balanced workplace.

“Thanks to the Industry Innovation Program funding, the Infrastructure Sustainability Council is playing a part in breaking down cultural barriers that may prevent women from considering careers in this field.

“The implementation of a skills framework and creation of resources will help companies throughout the industry to engage and attract women into construction roles.”

The Industry Innovation Program is being delivered as part of the NSW Government’s $20.2 million Women in Construction Program.

Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors, and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said the future of the trades industry “lies in embracing the diversity and capabilities of all workers”.

“The Industry Innovation Program aims to engage the industry in creating a safe, inclusive and dynamic workforce that welcomes and supports women in all trade roles.

“Closing the gender gap in construction can lead to improved performance, enhanced innovation and ensures sustainable growth.

“By working with industry stakeholders, we can unleash the full potential of women in this industry and build a strong and diverse future.”

For information on how to apply for grant funding, please visit the NSW Government Industry Innovation Program Year 2 grants page.

Visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/women-construction-industry-innovation-program-iip-year-2