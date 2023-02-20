Apply for funding to bring your event to life

ARE you planning to hold an event or festival in the MidCoast?

Apply for event sponsorship from MidCoast Council between 1 – 31 March 2023.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“From art shows and music festivals, to sporting events, food, fashion and everything in between, our events celebrate all the MidCoast has to offer,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman.

“They connect our residents and communities, attract visitors to the MidCoast and help to boost the local economy.”

There are three categories of funding in the sponsorship program.

You can apply for up to $2,500 in the Community and Local Events category (events held between 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2024).

This category supports events primarily aimed at local audiences.

Apply for up to $10,000 in the Events and Festivals category (events held between 1 July – 31 December 2023).

This category supports events that attract visitors from outside the MidCoast region.

Funding is also available in the Regionally Significant category for events that showcase the MidCoast on a much larger scale and would be difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Organisers of ‘Regionally Significant Events’ should contact our events team prior to application on 02 7955 7461.

“We welcome event organisers to apply for funding to get their event off the ground and help put the MidCoast region on the map,” added Ms Tuckerman.

Check the event sponsorship guidelines online to assist you to apply.

There are some examples of how to address the selection criteria.

For further information and to apply, head to https://bit.ly/3RTe26c.