Art group tests skills in the great outdoors at Emerald Beach



NESTLED into the Emerald Beach foreshore in the mid-morning sun a small group of avid artists test their skills.

The regular Tuesday morning field trip of the Coffs Coast Artists group upholds a well-established tradition.



Whenever the weather is agreeable, they seek out one of the many stunning locations the Coffs Coast and hinterland offer to their aesthetic pursuits.

The unassuming Peter Wiseman, a softly spoken gentleman, has been a member for 25 years and holds the reins of the group lightly.

“The group seems to fluctuate between six and twelve members, where people feel free to come and go,” Peter says.

“Most people come to develop their painting skills and relax,” Wiseman adds in a wry way.

“They also enjoy the company and help one another as well.”

The group meets at their designated location around 9am to share a cuppa and a chat.

Afterwards they set-up and paint for a couple of hours before cleaning up and sharing a packed lunch together.

This then provides an opportunity to informally review their collective output and share their thoughts and encouragement in a friendly, collegial manner.

The recipe seems to be working because many members over the years have sold their work at group shows and are often entering local exhibitions and going on to win various awards.

Group stalwart Gloria Hickey, who has been part of the group for over 30 years, says her motivation turns upon “painting for sheer pleasure”.

Gloria has also taken the opportunity to pass on her considerable prowess at the easel by teaching others to learn acrylic paint and excel.

The group recently at Emerald Beach, where News Of The Area encountered them, gave an impressive endorsement for their quiet success displaying considerable dedication and dexterity.

Working quietly at their craft they welcomed the interest shown in them, happy to share a laugh and their good fortune at choosing such a gorgeous location on such a beautiful autumn day.

By KIM SATCHELL