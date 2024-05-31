Bello celebrates World Environment Day with mulching event



BELLO Youth Hub’s Wednesday drop-in program is partnering with OzGREEN for a free event in celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June.

The event will rally local youngsters to take care of trees at Bellingen Skatepark during the ‘riveryouthfest’ event in April.



“From the team that brought you riveryouthfest, ‘mulch’n’mash-ups’ is another youth event down at the Bellingen Skatepark to bring young people together to care for their environment and have fun doing it,” OzGREEN Program Manager Amy Denshire told News Of The Area.

“We will be moving the big pile of mulch next to the skatepark onto the new trees that were planted at riveryouthfest and we need many hands on deck.”

To keep everyone entertained throughout the mulching activity, DJ Dangerwaves will be playing an interactive set from 3-5pm.

There’s also a ‘Talisman Making’ workshop by Marg Coutts, where attendees can craft their own unique talisman

using natural materials.

“The feedback from riveryouthfest was that young people are super keen for events like this,” said Amy.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with the Bellingen Youth Hub, the Bellingen Shire Council, Valley Tree Services, and the Office of Regional Youth to bring another fun event for young people that connects them with this incredible Bellinger River and inspires them to protect the earth into the future.”

This event is for young people aged eleven to 24 years.

OzGREEN Youth Events Coordinator Lily Kostka told NOTA, “I’m so excited to be helping bring another fun, free event for young people to life.

“It feels so great getting out into nature and doing something for the bigger picture.

“riveryouthfest had such a great vibe – I had so much fun planting the trees.

“I’m really looking forward to helping bring more events to this space and supporting the planting into the future.”

There’s no registration for this event, just turn up.

If you are interested in helping out, please contact Amy at amy@ozgreen.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

