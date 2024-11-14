Art star to reimagine Coffs Harbour



ONE of the world’s most distinctive artists is heading to Coffs Harbour to create a unique exhibition including a mega postcard in the City Centre.

Mulga (aka Joel Moore) will present a funky collection of new works for “Heading North” which opens at Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) on Saturday, 23 November.

An extension of the exhibition will see the internationally renowned talent create a bespoke mural on a blank concrete wall in Vernon Street, near Jack Simmons Arcade and Coffs Central.

Commissioned by Coffs City Centre – an initiative of City of Coffs Harbour – this work will become part of the CBD Street Art Trail.

“We are so excited to have Mulga coming here and students from Coffs Harbour High will join him in creating the streetscape panel,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

Mulga’s exhibition at YAM will be free entry and run alongside the “Swell Chasers” exhibition of local surfing culture, which is on display from 23 November through to 2 February.

“This exhibition has been developed to have particular appeal for families holidaying in the area over the summer holidays – and Mulga ticks every box,” City Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon said.

The works at YAM will be beach and surf-themed and pay homage to the laidback lifestyle of the Mid North Coast.

“For this exhibition I’ve done something I’ve never done before – I’ve teamed up with surfboard shaper Stuart Patterson and he’s made custom fibreglass canvases. They’re not surfboards and they’re not traditional canvases for painting, they’re a combo of the two,” Mulga said.

“Not only will my exhibition have funky summer vibing art, it will be painted on beautiful fibreglass canvases.

“You’ll be able to experience it with your eyes, and smell the fresh fibreglass and resin fragrances.”

Known for his unique style of intricate linework and bright colours, Mulga’s art imagines a tropical world where tigers don diamond sunglasses and gorillas’ rule, like some kind of hip Planet of The Apes.

“I love summer and the ocean and am always visiting Coffs so coming and painting an ocean-themed summer vibed mural is a dream,” Mulga said.

“Each day I’m planning on getting up early and going for a surf then painting the mural.”

Sydney-based, Mulga walked away from an office job in the financial planning industry in 2014 to go full time as an artist.

He has now exhibited in more than 60 shows, published two books and won multiple awards.

And he’s not been lost to the corporate sector, working with a motza of big brands including Samsung, Coca Cola, Red Bull, Microsoft, Kellogg’s, Lego, Telstra, Xbox, BMW, Toyota, Snapchat, Universal Music, Mambo and TikTok.

Mulga will run community meet and greets on Wednesday and Thursday 20-21 November from 4pm, as the mural takes shape.

“I often have volunteers and up and comers painting murals with me,” Mulga said.

“It’s a win-win scenario, they get hands-on experience and advice from me and I get help in completing the mural, plus it’s always nice making new friends.”