$2 million investment in Port Stephens school facilities



SCHOOLS in the Port Stephens electorate will benefit from a $2 million investment in facility maintenance and improvements in 2024-2025.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the funding will ensure that educational facilities are safe, modern, and conducive to high-quality learning.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Tomaree High School will receive a comprehensive upgrade of its toilet facilities, along with a replacement of the N Block roof and additional refurbishment of existing toilets.

Irrawang High School will benefit from a complete refurbishment of its Home Economics kitchen, transforming it into a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.

Shoal Bay Public School is set to receive covered walkways, enhancing safety and accessibility for students and staff.

Wirreanda Public School will have toilets upgraded to meet modern standards.

Salt Ash Public School will have a new roof installed, ensuring a safe and secure environment for learning.

Anna Bay Public School will undergo refurbishment of decks to improve facilities.

Tanilba Bay Public School will see enhancements, including practical activities areas refurbishment, new carpeting, and sliding doors.

Medowie Public School will have internal painting completed in two classrooms, freshening up the learning environment.

“It’s exciting to see significant investment in our local public schools right across Port Stephens,” Ms Washington said.

“This investment is about more than just buildings; it’s about creating the best possible learning environments for our children.

“Every dollar we invest in our schools is an investment in the future of our communities. “Our kids deserve nothing less.”

These new maintenance projects are in addition to the new Medowie Public High School project, as well as the significant upgrades already well underway at both Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School.