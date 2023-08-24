Artists in the Garden go Pop

POP art is the theme for Artists in the Garden (AITG) on Sunday 3 September.

The all-welcome creative event is held at the Botanic Gardens in Coffs on the first Sunday of every month.



“Spring is in the air, and that’s when everything pops,” AITG Directors Tammy Mills-Thom and James P Gilmour told News Of The Area.

“Bright bold colours, graphic lines and everyday objects made large.

“Think Andy Warhol, Roy Liechtenstein and Keith Haring… not forgetting Australia’s own pop art collective ‘The Yellow House’,” said Tammy.

“Art based on popular culture; think Campbell’s Soup tins, Marilyn Monroe, comic book drama…”

The focus is on art that breaks the mould.

“It’s going to be fun, daring and possibly provocative.

“Come and try it out.

“We provide all materials provided; you provide the energy,” said James.

Adding further zest, performing artist Corrie Wade of CW Music Academy will perform a harmonic blend of music and dance.

A pianist, song writer, music teacher, dancer and dance teacher, Corrie’s performance is curated to inspire.

“I am passionate about unlocking creative potential through transformative music lessons, dance and personal development,” Corrie said.

“I’m looking forward to sharing a glimpse into a world where learning and self-expression flourish.”

Speakers Corner, a place where spoken word, writers, opinions and poetry reign, is always open to spontaneous performance; just be there and use your voice.

Local writer Adele Hardy will be launching her children’s book, entitled ‘Stranger Danger! Harry Bunny Beware!’.

Visual artists, as well as artists of any genre, can showcase for free.

Simply register at www.artistsinthegarden.au

“Who knows what will happen,” said James.

“Another spontaneous celebration of life and art.”

For more information, visit the Artists in the Garden Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI