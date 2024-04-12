Arty locals exhibit talents at Botanic Gardens



SIX Coffs Coast artists will present a handmade arts and crafts show from Sunday 14 April to Sunday 21 April at the Botanic Gardens.

Every school holiday for many years, the Combined Art & Craft Group has put on a free exhibition featuring a huge range of works in different mediums, depending on the artists involved at the time.



“We all enjoy participating in this exhibition and especially talking with the many visitors about what we do,” participating artist Maxine Kohlhagen told News Of The Area.

“The exhibition is a great two-way opportunity for visitors to meet and talk with the artists, too.”

The Autumn 2024 exhibition features the handmade work of six artists who call the Coffs Coast home.

There will be paintings in various mediums by Mary Abbott, Isabella Brandli and Libby Dal Pozzo.

Arts and crafts items will be on display by the other three artists – Marion Crear, Maxine Kohlhagen and Yvonne Smith.

Isabella Brandli works in mixed media and collage and produces pieces with lots of texture.

During the time she has been painting she has created her own style and occasionally produces a more traditional piece of artwork.

Today Mary Abbott works with acrylics, having explored other mediums during her painting career.

She loves painting animals and also spent a period painting old saws with acrylic paints.

Libby is currently favouring pastels and acrylics and is also painting on silk.

She’s exhibiting some handmade puppets together with puppet theatres that she’s made.

Yvonne Smith makes hand felted scarves, knits and crochets and also creates journals, books and cards.

Marion Crear is an expert in gelli printing and uses this technique for her journals, cards, bookmarks and collage work.

Some of her work includes her own poetry.

She also sews carry bags and pouches and makes jewellery.

Maxine Kohlhagen is a calligrapher, porcelain painter, and makes glass suncatchers.

Another keen gelli print artist, she makes journals featuring this art on the covers.

Through her lifelong love of knitting and crocheting she continues to produce a variety of useful and playful items.

Entry to the exhibition is free and everything is for sale.

There will always be two artists from the Combined Art & Craft Group on hand during the daily opening hours of 9:30am to 3:00pm.

By Andrea FERRARI

