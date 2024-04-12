Dad celebrates 100th blood donation with daughter’s first donation



CELEBRATING his 100th blood donation recently, Sawtell resident Greg Wishnowsky was joined by his eighteen-year-old daughter Kiara, who was donating blood for the first time.

“To be able to do my one hundredth donation with my daughter when she is doing her first makes it extra special,” Greg, 57, told News Of The Area.



Greg has been donating blood since his New Zealand university days in the 1980s when a mobile unit started using the campus.

Since he discovered his ‘universal donor’ O negative blood type includes another quality called CMV negative, making his blood a rare perfect match for premature babies, he became a regular donor.

Whole blood can only be donated every three months, however Greg was recently introduced to the donation of plasma, which can be done every two weeks.

Regular plasma donation can be beneficial not only to the recipient but also the donor by helping to lower cholesterol and reducing the risk of heart disease.

“It’s a great community minded act knowing you are giving to people or babies when they are most in need of help.

“I make whole blood donations my priority because my blood type is rare, however I like to make time for plasma when I can.

“Only three percent of Australia’s population are regular blood donors so I’d like to do what I can to get the message out – Australia needs more donors.

“It takes just half an hour to save three lives.”

Kiara is also a universal donor with O-blood, which means her blood can go to anybody who needs blood fast, like in an accident when cross matching is too time consuming.

She attends a local high school and is doing her HSC this year.

Kiara feels honoured to follow in her father’s footsteps and has always wanted to be a donor and help save lives.

“It felt amazing knowing that my blood is going to be used to save three lives.

“It doesn’t require much, as long as you’re eligible and healthy.

“I recommend everyone should give blood.”

Greg and Kiara said they will continue to be regular blood donors.

“It’s a nice quiet place to get some reading done,” said Greg, supported by Kiara, who said, “It didn’t hurt like I thought it would.”

By Andrea FERRARI