Brelsford Park upgrades are in full swing



STAGE one upgrade works are in full swing at Coffs Harbour’s Brelsford Park.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan joined Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh on site recently to check in on the works currently underway.



Just under $5 million was successfully awarded to the project as part of the Federal and State Coalition Governments’ Bushfire Local Economic Recovery program in July 2021.

Following the successful grant bid, Coffs Harbour City Council (now City of Coffs Harbour) invited community and key stakeholder feedback on design elements of the proposed plan.

Works are scheduled to be completed later this year.

Once completed the area will include an outdoor performance amphitheatre, a new amenities block, picnic shelters, seating, gardens and LED lighting, all connected by a series of wide paths.

Currently in progress, stage one upgrades include construction of a new all-abilities entrance to the park and a community event space which includes a small stage and amphitheatre.

Speaking to accessibility for wheelchair users and vision-impaired people, Mr Conaghan told News Of The Area, “There will also be a space for a Mobile Kiosk, added public amenities, pathway connections to assist mobility aids and prams and new picnic facilities as well as seating and shelters to enhance user comfort and enjoyment.

“In this day and age, there is an expectation that all taxpayer-funded public assets meet modern inclusivity standards; these spaces should be able to be enjoyed by all and grants are generally awarded with these updates in mind.”

A spokesperson for the City of Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “The Earl St footpath is nominally 2.5m wide, and the alignment is sympathetic to retaining existing street trees, power poles and various underground facilities wherever possible.

“The improvement works include two new accessible car parks near the southern end.

“The accessible car parks are positioned to allow access via an existing path to the playground, amenities, and general park area.

“Line marking will also be provided along Albany St, where again parallel parking will be retained,” the spokesperson said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it was pleasing to see work on this important upgrade now underway.

“Brelsford Park, at the heart of our city, has long been considered the jewel in the crown,” he said.

“We’re fortunate to have this special place next to Coffs Harbour’s CBD but it has desperately needed the reinvigoration which is now taking shape.”

The City of Coffs Harbour says Brelsford Park will retain its open feel which lends itself to mass community celebrations such as the Coffs Coast Carols.

“The improvements are thoughtful and will enhance the open community space,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

According to the City of Coffs Harbour, the detailed design of the Brelsford Park works was informed by an Access Design Report but not the Coffs Harbour Disability Inclusion and Access Advisory Committee (DIACC).

The DIACC has not met since October 2022 but a meeting is planned for May 2024.

By Andrea FERRARI

