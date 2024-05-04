Aunty Irene: The memories of a Gumbaynggirr Elder



THE Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards close for nominations on Friday 3 May.

Inspired by the awards’ namesake, Aunty Grace, whose life motto was ‘Be strong and just do it’, Aunty Irene Laurie Briggs has self-nominated.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Born at Coffs Harbour’s Old Camp Yaam Nguura Jalumgal, where Fitzroy Oval stands today, 76-year-old Aunty Irene is truly a local Gumbaynggirr elder.

She was a very young girl when she moved out to the new houses at Wongala Estate, built in 1955.

Aunty Irene shared with News Of The Area some of her history.

“Moving to the Mission I stayed with family, but there was not enough room in the house, so my mother, sister and I had to settle for a place under the house, as my uncle was adding more to his little family.

“Mum enrolled us at the school in town.

“Mr Rick Ryan used to take me to school and back out to the Mission.

“He was a lovely bus driver and loved us kids.”

With another move, Aunty Irene and her family made their home on North Street alongside the creek.

“There was an old shack that was empty, so we moved in.

“We never had much, we were poor people trying to survive.

“Mum was a very clever lady; she made a bed out of four thin branches tying them together, she then got the old woven wag bags and sewed the side up and filled it with ferns from the bush.

“She made two, which became my mattress and blankets.

“We never had any backache.

“When I see how much you have to pay for a bed and mattress today, I just think of my dear old mum, and I have a good laugh.”

In those days of simple living, every afternoon Irene and her sister would take a little bucket up to the tap at the cemetery for water and get kindling for the fire.

“That was our job; I loved living there.

“In 1956 Mum met a white chap who had a house in Frances Street, so we moved in there.

“One night Mum told us ‘get ready we are going up to the church’.”

Puzzled, Irene had no idea what was about to happen.

“When we arrived at the church Mum and this chap got married,” she said.

“His name was Jim Brown, and he became my stepfather.”

Jim played a pivotal role in Irene’s life, taking care of her and her sister during the Stolen Generation, a time “when girls were taken away from their mothers”.

“Mr Morgan was the welfare man who came around checking on everyone, but I really thank my stepfather for saving my sister and me from not being taken when all of my school friends were gone and never seen again until later in life.”

Every Sunday, Irene and her sister would walk out to the Mission and play with the kids there and wait for the arrival of Mr and Mrs Waight, who ran the Sunday school.

“They would put a rug down for us to sit on and tell us about Jesus and that he loved us.

“I often think about these people who took the time to come and visit us.

“He was the X-ray man at Coffs hospital.

“When I turned sixteen, he said to me, ‘you are the only one that took notice’.

“I told him I love Jesus and thanked him for coming out to teach us.

“I will always remember that old couple.

“I knew the community didn’t like my people, but since I’ve grown up, I meet a lot of people in my travelled life and now believe there are good and bad no matter where you go today in the world.”

Irene is proud that she completed her schooling all the way through high school.

“I loved school and wanted to learn.

“The teacher would pass me by, but I still went.

“I did running and relay at school; now all my grandchildren are good runners just like Nan.

“I’m very proud of them.”

One of Irene’s grandchildren is Penrith Panthers player Daine Laurie.

After school she met and married her husband and had three children.

Sadly, her husband passed away aged 33.

“I moved back to Sydney to make a better life for my family.

“I had my struggles, but I came through and bought a car and travelled around but I always called in to Coffs Harbour on my way to see family, and my Elders just to say hello.

“I never forgot where my heart was, here at home.

“I have had many good times spent here with my people of the Gumbaynggirr nation.”

With a lifetime of being strong and doing what had to be done, today Aunty Irene is the matriarch of her family.

“When they call me for advice I say come here and see me, face-to-face, not on the phone, and then we really talk.”

By Andrea FERRARI