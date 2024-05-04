Scotts Head Art Prize: A celebration of creativity



SCOTTS Head Art Prize organisers Kristen Hardiman, Kerrie Swan and Tracey Bowden were thrilled with the response to the rejuvenated event, held over the weekend of 19 to 21 April 2024.

“Thank you Scotts Head for a wonderful display of community spirit and support, our opening night was alive with excitement and joy,” they said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Kristin, Tracey and Kerrie expressed thanks to all those who supported them to bring the Scotts Head Art Prize back to town.

Tributes were paid to a “wonderful friend” who gave a start-up cash donation, the Macksville-Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club, Georgia Cortes Rayner for providing entertainment, and Scotts Head Liquor for the generous donation of wine and hampers.

Club Scotts also pitched in with vouchers, April Miller provided a raffle donation, while Jenny Lewis supplied the major raffle prize and platters.

Mark and Sue Blackman were also thanked for the use of their trailer.

“Thanks also to all the amazing volunteers who showed up to repair boards, clean, assemble, hang the display, man the show, prepare food, man the bar and pack up!,” the organisers said.

“There are too many to name.

“Also a special mention to the gorgeous Tegan Evans and Mirranya Walker for the moving Welcome to Country.

“The crowd was mesmerised by you girls.”

Art Prize judges Oliver Parker and Eddie Frankel were also praised for their stellar efforts in adjudicating the tough competition.

“We are extremely grateful for your time and professionalism,” organisers said.

“What a difficult task with so much talent on display.”

The talented trio of artist entrepreneurs congratulated all the winners and highly commended entries, many from the beloved Scotts Head village and surrounds.

Results:

Painting – Lee Freestone

Sculpture – Liddy Beeby

Photography – Chris Hewgill

Drawing – Leslie Kingsley

People Choice – Lea Vowels

Kerrie Swan, an active founding member of the Scotts Head Art @ Craft Collective (SHACC), said, “Thank you to all the artists from the Mid North Coast who supported our venture.

“We look forward to this becoming a yearly event.”

Kristin, Tracey and Kerrie formed SHACC with the aim of bringing artists and makers together.

“We want to get things happening in our Valley to further showcase our resident artists and are seeking local government and community support for ongoing ventures,” they said.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

