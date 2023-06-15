Aussie Post grant success for Riding for the Disabled

COFFS Harbour and Districts Riding for the Disabled will be able to pay for specialised training for a new assistant coach with funds offered through the Australia Post People of Post 2023 grant program.

This initiative enables the charity to increase the number of both riding participants and volunteers, providing opportunities for collaborative horse-riding fun at its Valery horse riding facility.



“Coffs Harbour Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is a charitable organisation that runs horse riding classes,” Secretary for Coffs Harbour RDA, Penny Davies, told News Of The Area.

“The People of Post grant will allow us to provide stringent training, including attending workshops, for a new assistant coach.

“With this knowledge and expertise, they will be able to run well controlled, safe riding classes for our clients,” she said.

The nomination for Coffs Harbour and Districts Riding for the Disabled was made by a post office team member at Bonville Post Office.

Earlier in the year Australia Post team members were tasked with nominating a community group or not-for-profit within their local communities which is making a difference to the community with successful nominees receiving funding of up to $1,000 each.

Australia Post General Manager Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Nicky Tracey, said, “Over $400,000 in total has been awarded through People of Post grants to meaningful initiatives in support of local communities, including volunteer-run organisations, sporting groups and mental health programs located across metro, regional and remote communities of Australia.”

By Andrea FERRARI