Australian Plants Society welcomes budding botanists

THE AUSTRALIAN Plants Society (APS) NSW’s Coffs Harbour District Group is hosting its Annual General Meeting with a specialist speaker on Tuesday 14 November.

The AGM will take place at 7pm in the Display Room at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens.



“Our speaker will be Shelley Rowntree whose talk has the intriguing title of ‘Chasing Daisies – integrated taxonomy to understand an iconic Australian native’,” said Angela Lownie, Membership Officer, APS Coffs Harbour.

Currently, Shelley is undertaking a Ph.D. focusing on ‘The systematics of Chrysocephalum (Asteraceae)’, work which will form the basis of her presentation on Tuesday.

“Personally, I love the colourful long lasting iconic Paper Daisies which grace my garden each year and at present,” said Angela.

“I am really looking forward to learning more about this family of gorgeous plants from this excellent speaker.

“We hope all gardening enthusiasts and budding botanists will join us for this special evening.”

Shelley left behind a career in IT to pursue her passion for plants, combining a fascination for nature with a love of mathematics and data.

Now a BSc graduate with First Class Honours from the University of New England, she received the University Medal for her study of the systematics of Lepidosperma (Cyperaceae).

The APS program for the evening includes, as usual, supper, a fundraising raffle and a specimen table.

“Visitors and prospective members are always welcome,” said Angela.

The business section will include the appointment of the Committee for 2024.

“We are looking forward to filling the vacancies of President, Vice President and Secretary as the current incumbents are standing down after many valued years of service,” Angela said.

Nominations can be made now by contacting secretary Rob on 0427 710 449 or Angela on 0408 605 057.

By Andrea FERRARI