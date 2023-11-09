Urunga War Memorial receives care and repair thanks to government funding

URUNGA War Memorial is one of thirteen historical monuments across the state benefiting from repair and preservation work thanks to $124,239 of funding under Round 1 of the NSW Government’s Community War Memorials Fund.

Bellingen Shire Council will receive $10,000 for conservation work to the Urunga War Memorial.



Mayor of Bellingen Shire Council, Councillor Steve Allan said, “Thank you to the NSW Government for this funding which will go towards the staged restoration of the Urunga War Memorial.

“Cenotaphs own unique values and hold space to the importance of the history of regional areas both as a community and for individual families.

“They remind us of the sacrifices made by earlier generations to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Council is pleased to be able to undertake conservation works to help protect this Memorial for years to come.”

Minister for Veterans David Harris said local war memorials are a vital part of our culture, enabling us to reflect on over 100 years of our veterans’ service and sacrifice.

“It is wonderful to announce this funding, which will be used to give our war memorials much-needed attention so they can continue to honour our veterans who have served our community,” Mr Harris said.

“I encourage all communities to review the status of their local war memorials and to apply for funding for eligible conservation work that is needed, after Remembrance Day.”

Since the establishment of the program in 2008, grants have been provided for a wide range of projects including condition assessments, honour roll repair, war memorial cleaning and conservation work, arborist advice for war memorial trees, security measures for memorials, repairs to war memorial halls and improvements to the accessibility of memorials.

Round 2 of the Program opens on Remembrance Day, Saturday 11 November 2023.

For more information and details of the Fund go to https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/.

By Andrea FERRARI