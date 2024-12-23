Be on the lookout for scams this festive season



SCAMMERS are cunning and use persuasive words and techniques that can trick us into false offers and situations we would not choose to be in if we had understood the implications better.

Helping us to spot scams and see through them, Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent is raising awareness and offering practical advice.



According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Australians have already been scammed $220 million this year.

Last December alone, a total of $25 million in scam-related losses were recorded.

Chief Operating Officer for NGM Group, the organisation behind two of Australia’s leading customer-owned banks, Stuart Hall said scammers are particularly active during the festive season.

“They take advantage of the holiday rush, targeting people with increasingly sophisticated tactics that can catch even the most cautious among us off guard,” Mr Hall said.

“Knowing the warning signs and being aware of common scams can make a huge difference.

“Fraudsters are getting more sophisticated, but there are ways to stay one step ahead.

“Vigilance and taking a moment to think before you click or make a payment can prevent a lot of headaches.”

What to Watch Out For This Christmas

As holiday shopping, bank transactions, and parcel deliveries increase, here are some of the key scams to be on the lookout for:

Bank-Related Scams: These include fraudulent texts, emails, or calls that claim to be from your bank. Scammers may tell you there’s a problem with your account or that you need to verify a transaction.

Never share your personal banking details or passwords over the phone or via links.

If you receive an unusual message from your bank, contact them directly using a verified phone number.

Delivery and Postal Message Scams: With the spike in parcel deliveries, scammers are sending fake notifications that claim you owe delivery fees or need to reschedule a package.

These messages often include links to malicious websites where scammers attempt to capture your personal and payment information.

Always verify with the delivery service through their official website or app.

Fake Online Stores: These sites can lure holiday shoppers with deals that seem too good to be true.

Always check the store’s reputation through reviews and contact details, and avoid making purchases if the store requests payment via wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

Facebook Marketplace Scams: Scammers may pose as buyers or sellers on Facebook Marketplace, using fake profiles and deceptive payment methods.

Always meet in a safe location and use secure payment options to minimise risk.

Social Media Shopping Scams: Be cautious of advertisements and sponsored posts on social media offering huge discounts or limited-time offers.

Many of these posts link to fraudulent websites designed to steal your payment details.

Always verify the retailer’s authenticity by checking reviews and looking for a secure payment process.

Top Tips to Stay Scam-Free This December

Stay Sceptical of Unexpected Messages: If you receive a message that appears to be from your bank or a delivery service requesting urgent action, be cautious.

Don’t click on any links or provide your details. Instead, visit the official website or call using a verified number.

Monitor Your Bank Accounts Closely: Keep a close eye on your bank statements and set up alerts for unusual activity.

If you spot a suspicious transaction, report it to your bank immediately.

Verify Before You Buy or Donate: Only shop from reputable online retailers and research unknown sellers.

Be equally cautious with holiday charity appeals, checking the charity’s legitimacy on the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) website before donating.

Support Vulnerable People: Help protect family members, friends, or neighbours who may be more at risk. Assist them with online shopping and discuss common scams to watch out for.

Use Strong Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Ensure your bank and shopping accounts are secured with strong, unique passwords and, if possible, enable two-factor authentication which makes it harder for scammers to gain access.

If you suspect that scammers have targeted you, report it promptly to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) via the Scamwatch website.

Additionally, if you’ve made payments to suspicious entities or shared your bank details, contact your bank right away.

By Andrea FERRARI