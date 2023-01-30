Beautiful acreage coming to the market in Hinton

THIS beautiful and rare property is set on 1.7ac in the historic town of Hinton on Old Punt Road, looking over and having access to the picturesque Paterson River!

The original brick/sandstone home was a single level home and has since been built on top of, roughly 30 years ago.

The weatherboard upper extension has an expansive, enclosed sunroom/living area looking out over the river with three ceiling fans throughout as well as a fit-out laundry.

This area is the perfect space to exist and enjoy the serenity!

Inside the home, there is cypress pine floorboards throughout, the large kitchen looks out to the sunroom/living area and has ample cupboard space, gas stove, oven, and dishwasher plus plantation shutters and reverse-cycle air-conditioning that flows through to the dining area and living area.

The living area has a lovely combustion fireplace and ceiling fan and there is external access out to the front verandah looking out over the rural properties, this property really gives you the best of both worlds!

The main bedroom is large with cypress pine floorboards, built-in robe, ceiling fan, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and sliding door for access out to the sunroom/living area.

Bedroom three features carpet, ceiling fan, and no built-in robe, and bedroom two features carpet, built-in robe, and ceiling fan.

The centrally located bathroom features an original claw foot bathtub with shower over bath, vanity, and toilet.

Externally, there is a workshop/shed with single-phase power with a Mezzanine level in the shed.

There is also a paved outdoor entertaining area under shelter in-between the house and shed.

The yard is beautiful, and park-like with lovely shade trees spotted around.

The property boundary goes right down to the riverbank with its own jetty where you can enjoy fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and all types of boating!

The opportunity is endless!

This property is not one to miss and does not come up very often in this area so contact Emily Abela from R&R Property today on 0476 551 276 and register your interest before it goes to market!