Back to School vouchers to relieve financial strain

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has released welcome financial relief for parents with children returning to school in the form of vouchers.

The Premier’s Back to School NSW Vouchers program provides three $50 vouchers, totaling $150 for each eligible student.

The vouchers can be used towards the cost of school uniforms, shoes, bags, technology, textbooks and other eligible expenses at registered businesses.

The NSW Government is also helping kids get active with the Active Kids program.

The Active Kids program provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of school enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year.

The current voucher, released on 1 January 2023, is valid until Friday 30 June 2023.

To use the voucher, find a registered activity provider and present your voucher when you sign.

If you’re a parent, carer or guardian, the student will be eligible if they are a NSW resident aged between 4.5 and 18 years, are enrolled in school (from Kindergarten to Year 12, including those who are home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW) and are a current Medicare card holder.

You can apply for a voucher for each eligible student.

You can use the voucher for registration, participation or membership costs with an approved Active Kids provider.

The NSW Government is also helping kids get creative with the new Creative Kids program.

From 1 January 2023, parents, guardians and carers can apply for a $100 voucher for each school-enrolled child aged 4.5 to 18 years.

The voucher may be used with a registered activity provider for registration, participation and tuition costs for a range of creative activities, including arts, drama, dance, digital design, coding and music lessons.

Parents, guardians and carers of children aged three to six years who are not enrolled in school, can apply for a $100 voucher towards the cost of swimming lessons.

The voucher can be used for a structured swimming lesson program with an approved First Lap provider.

The voucher is valid until 30 June 2023.

By Jewell DRURY