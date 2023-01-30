$250 for Seniors Travel with NSW Regional Seniors Travel Discount Card

WITH the cost of living rising fast, seniors living in regional areas can enjoy a $250 boost from the NSW Government.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said applications for the latest round of the program are now open and encouraged eligible seniors to cash in on the initiative.

“We know how much seniors value this card – it can mean the difference between an extra few trips to visit grandkids, the ease of seeing friends locally or just getting to the shops or attending medical appointments,” Mr Toole said.

The $250 pre-paid Visa card can be used on fuel, taxis, electric charging stations and pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional trains and coaches.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said, “I really encourage all eligible seniors to get their applications in and save themselves $250 on travel costs for this year.”

By Marian SAMPSON