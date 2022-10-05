BIG W and Woolworths go glitter free this Christmas

CHRISTMAS decorations are arriving on shelves in store and this year BIG W and Woolies launch glitter free festive collections.

Glitter is made of pieces of plastic so small that they are defined as microplastics, a single-use, and non-recyclable plastic that can have an impact on the environment.



Aligned under the Woolworths Group’s commitment, BIG W and Woolworths have removed glitter from their Own Brand Christmas items; including decorations, wrapping, cards and all the trimmings.

Park Beach Big W Store Manager Kacey Stevenson told News Of The Area, “We are so excited to see Aussie homes sparkle with a smaller environmental impact this festive season with the removal of glitter from our Own Brand Christmas range.

“It’s important we continue to think of ways we can create a better tomorrow, and this new Christmas range is a small but meaningful way we can help our customers deliver Christmas cheer without the impact glitter has on the environment.

“BIG W’s four new seasonal themes Island Beauty, Garden Tradition, Celestial Scandi and Fantastical Joy help give shoppers an idea of how to keep the magic this Christmas, minus the glitter in an on-trend yet timeless way.”

Woolworths supermarkets’ entire range of Christmas general merchandise will also be glitter free, as well as its own brand items.

To add to this, both retailers will only be selling bon bons with plastic free prizes inside them in another switch to reduce environmental impact this Christmas.

Woolworths Group General Manager of Sustainability Transformation and Delivery, Liam Ward said, “We want to help create a better tomorrow, and this is a small but meaningful way we can help our customers deliver Christmas cheer without the impact glitter has on the environment.

“We know there’s more we can do and we’re working to reduce glitter across our entire range in Woolworths and BIG W.

“We’re also making changes to reduce plastic in its many other forms, with both Woolworths and BIG W removing reusable plastic shopping bags from checkouts nationwide by the end of June next year.”

BIG W’s Head of Commercial – Home & Everyday, Shane Carter said, “The decisions we make today can drive positive change and make a real difference for families.

“That’s why we are excited to bring customers a Christmas range that not only looks amazing but reduces microplastics in our environment.

“We are proud to have also removed an estimated 29 tonnes of plastics across Christmas products and packaging since 2019.”

By Andrea FERRARI