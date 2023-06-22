Billie-Jo Porter touring the Coffs Coast

LOCAL country music sensation Billie-Jo Porter is loving her debut album tour across the Coffs Coast.

Having played Moonee Beach Hotel on Sunday 18 June, her next stop is Woolgoolga Brewing Co on Sunday 2 July.



Performing songs from the self-titled album, Billie-Jo said she loves the sharing of energy with a live audience.

News Of The Area caught up with Billie-Jo to hear how the local live shows are going.

“The more the crowd gets involved the more fun.

“I am stoked to be hitting the road in Australia to show off my fresh new album.

“Seeing everyone and bringing this music to life in person is going to be the highlight of my year.

“My solo acoustic show is always great fun, telling the stories behind the songs and occasionally there’s the odd guest who will jump up.

“My ultimate personal mission is to create a positive impact on the world around me through music.

“So, having my debut album out in the world after all this time planning and preparing feels so great.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into creating this album, and it’s been years in the making.

“Finally, the time has come to share it with the world, and I couldn’t be happier.

“Shane Nicholson, the wizard behind the scenes, has sprinkled his magic all over this sonic adventure, taking the listeners on a rollercoaster of a journey they won’t forget.

“It’s a wild ride, and I can’t wait for everyone to join in on the fun.”

There’s five more gigs on this current tour:

Sunday 2 July, Woolgoolga Brewing Co, Woolgoolga.

Friday 1 September, Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour.

Sunday 3 September, Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

Sunday 10 September, Monthly Hit Of Country, Grafton.

Sunday 17 September, Coramba Hotel, Coramba.

The album is home to twelve tracks in total, including five previously released tracks that have attracted a lot of attention in the Australian country music industry and opened a lot of doors for Billie-Jo’s music career.

This has included the opportunity to be a top ten grand finalist in the prestigious Toyota Star Maker Competition 2022 and receiving an honourable mention in the Unsigned Only Music Competition for the track ‘Feels Like Us’.

Billie-Jo’s most recent single, ‘Upside’, was released May 26 and has been played on a number of radio stations around Australia, including Beccy Coles ‘ABC Saturday Night Country’, as well as placement on Apple Music’s curated playlists: Lil Bit Country, Aussie Country and New Music Daily.

“So many very exciting things are happening already to celebrate the album and it has only just been released,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI