Bingo for Darlington Park Resort’s Biggest Morning Tea



RAISING $2,467 through its Biggest Morning Tea, the bingo group players at Darlington Park Resort at Arrawarra are justly delighted with the outcome.

While the bingo raised $1,467, an anonymous donor gave $1,000 towards the annual initiative benefitting the Cancer Council’s research.



“I’m so proud of this bunch,” bingo caller Dot Jeffree told News Of The Area.

“The group has been doing bingo for 28 years, meeting every week, so we just double it up with the Biggest Morning Tea once a year and make that the charity for the day.

“We live in a community where everyone knows someone with cancer or has passed away through it and we all want to support the Cancer Council.

“Ours is a community that pulls together.”

Two raffles were run to raise funds, one with $2 tickets sold in advance.

The top $2 raffle prize was a two-night stay at the NRMA Park at Forster.

Also up for grabs were prizes donated from Woolgoolga’s Finest Butcher, Eco Threads, Officeworks and BWS.

“Then on the day we sell tickets for the $1 raffle which is made up of prizes to the value of $20 or less brought in by the bingo group members.

“In the $1 raffle there were a total of 110 prizes donated by our community and bingo members, which included a crochet rug, an appliqué cushion and a fruit box,” said Dot.

With the event taking a lot of work to organise, Dot says she is forever grateful for the team of Denise, Rosie, Dawn and Lesley, as well as hubby Gerry.

“I’m very lucky, Gerry is a tremendous support, I couldn’t do it without him,” she said.

Next up for the bingo group is a Christmas in July event.

“Last year we raised almost $1,000 which we donated to the Woolgoolga Retirement Village, one of our main beneficiaries and Pete’s Place, the charity for the homeless.”

The bingo group has a focus on giving and in the past has donated to Camp Quality, and local organisations including the State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving club, and the Rural Fire Service.

By Andrea FERRARI

